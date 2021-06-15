Best international private bank in Malaysia 2021

Young Jin Yee, Credit Suisse Young Jin Yee, Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse’s one-stop shopping model proved hard for rivals to beat during Malaysia’s last 12 months of market turmoil and geopolitical intrigue.

While hunkering down during the pandemic, scale mattered for wealthy clients. Here, Credit Suisse stepped in, boasting a deep and broad fully integrated regional network of relationship managers, plus trading research platforms and bespoke advice for everyone from hyper-engaged ultra high net worth individuals to newly minted entrepreneurs. All benefit from the bank’s foundational ambition to marry investment banking with private banking while also tapping the bank’s vast global capabilities.

Credit Suisse’s clients continued to tap the bank’s deep local relationships, dating back to the opening in 1996 of its Kuala Lumpur office. Credit Suisse put in the years to develop its reputation as a leading offshore private bank in both client coverage and assets under management.

Today, its private banking client list includes more than half of the Forbes 50 in Malaysia, with a share of local wallet that has been growing steadily year after year. Part of the appeal is the cross-divisional collaboration that only a trusted global household name can offer Malaysians.