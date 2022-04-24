The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Asia Private Banking Awards

Best international private bank in Malaysia 2022

April 25, 2022
Share

UOB

View full 2022 results

Anyone looking for hard evidence that Asean can work should consider the growth and success of UOB Private Bank’s regional business as a classic case study. The very reasons why the Singapore-bred bank is turning heads in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and beyond are related to Asean’s journey.

The 10 members of the Association for Southeast Asian nations, or Asean, are famous for competing more than they cooperate. But UOB private banking’s regionalization efforts are a reminder of the vast potential in Singapore’s backyard.

Under the leadership of Neo Teng Hwee, head of investment products and solutions, and Chew Mun Yew, head of private wealth, UOB has been doing brisk business serving the ultra high net worth banking segments in China and Hong Kong, two markets that Asean banks and economies are in a never-ending race to harness.

The bank is equally focused on building out its Malaysian franchise. Being among the globe’s highest-rated banks – with an Aa1 rating from Moody’s and an AA- from S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings – certainly helps.

Executives at UOB Private Bank credit that stability to its integrated One Bank approach. It allows personal and corporate wealth management clients to tap into the strengths across UOB's retail and commercial banking divisions.

Whether

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Asia Private Banking Awards AwardsAsia PacificAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree