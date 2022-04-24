Best international private bank in Malaysia 2022

Anyone looking for hard evidence that Asean can work should consider the growth and success of UOB Private Bank’s regional business as a classic case study. The very reasons why the Singapore-bred bank is turning heads in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and beyond are related to Asean’s journey.

The 10 members of the Association for Southeast Asian nations, or Asean, are famous for competing more than they cooperate. But UOB private banking’s regionalization efforts are a reminder of the vast potential in Singapore’s backyard.

Under the leadership of Neo Teng Hwee, head of investment products and solutions, and Chew Mun Yew, head of private wealth, UOB has been doing brisk business serving the ultra high net worth banking segments in China and Hong Kong, two markets that Asean banks and economies are in a never-ending race to harness.

The bank is equally focused on building out its Malaysian franchise. Being among the globe’s highest-rated banks – with an Aa1 rating from Moody’s and an AA- from S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings – certainly helps.

Executives at UOB Private Bank credit that stability to its integrated One Bank approach. It allows personal and corporate wealth management clients to tap into the strengths across UOB's retail and commercial banking divisions.

Whether