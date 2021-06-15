The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Best international private bank in Taiwan 2021

June 16, 2021
Credit Suisse

Francois Monnet, Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse is the runaway winner for best international private bank in Taiwan. It has one of the largest and most trusted coverage teams in the market, as well as an integrated platform that connects clients with products and services from across the bank.

The integrated approach is ideal given the number of entrepreneurs and family-owned businesses in Taiwan: such clients want to increase their private and corporate wealth.

In 2020, Credit Suisse added an ultra high trading programme to its platform, expanding the collaboration between its private bank and markets division. The programme gives private banking customers access to sophisticated, tailor-made products. One of the programme’s key benefits, highlighted by the bank, is its ability to significantly reduce the time between creating and selling a product in a volatile environment.

The bank’s CS Plus platform, which provides on-demand research by securities analysts, was previously only available to ultra high net worth clients, who can request one-on-one meetings with the analysts. That research has now been extended to all Asia Pacific clients.

Under

