Best international private bank in Taiwan 2022

Credit Suisse remains the undisputed international private bank to beat in the Taiwan market. Its sizable coverage team has long been trusted by Taiwan’s high and ultra high net worth elites, given that the bankers serve them with savvy and timely advice on managing and transitioning their wealth.

Last year was no different, except that Credit Suisse expanded its team further with some strategic appointments, while streamlining operations.

Lock Keng Cheong, who has been with the firm since 2007, was promoted to market group head for Greater China-Singapore private banking at Credit Suisse in May. In August [2021], the bank brought in Stella Lau as market leader for private banking in Greater China-Singapore, poaching her from JPMorgan. With close to 20 years of private banking experience – including building businesses and teams, much of it in the Greater China market – her appointment was a timely addition. Credit Suisse also named John Huang, a former CEO of Cathay United Bank Private Banking in Taipei, as its Greater China market leader.