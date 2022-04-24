The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Asia Private Banking Awards

Best international private bank in Taiwan 2022

April 25, 2022
Share

Credit Suisse

View full 2022 results
Lock Keng Cheong, Credit Suisse.jpg
Lock Keng Cheong, Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse remains the undisputed international private bank to beat in the Taiwan market. Its sizable coverage team has long been trusted by Taiwan’s high and ultra high net worth elites, given that the bankers serve them with savvy and timely advice on managing and transitioning their wealth.

Last year was no different, except that Credit Suisse expanded its team further with some strategic appointments, while streamlining operations.

Lock Keng Cheong, who has been with the firm since 2007, was promoted to market group head for Greater China-Singapore private banking at Credit Suisse in May. In August [2021], the bank brought in Stella Lau as market leader for private banking in Greater China-Singapore, poaching her from JPMorgan. With close to 20 years of private banking experience – including building businesses and teams, much of it in the Greater China market – her appointment was a timely addition. Credit Suisse also named John Huang, a former CEO of Cathay United Bank Private Banking in Taipei, as its Greater China market leader.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Asia Private Banking Awards AwardsAsia PacificAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree