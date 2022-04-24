The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Asia Private Banking Awards

Best international private bank in Thailand 2022

April 25, 2022
Credit Suisse

Marcus Sloor, Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse once again earns the Asiamoney award for best international private bank in Thailand.

It recorded strong growth last year, in both assets under management and private banking revenue. But there’s another metric that tells a bigger story about the bank’s continued success in Thailand and this moment in business history.

Over the last year, the productivity rate of Credit Suisse’s Thailand-based relationship managers was above 55% relative to net revenue, which made senior executives happy.

This number alone signals the bank’s positive growth in the market, under the leadership of Marcus Slöör, market group head for the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. More broadly, though, Covid-19-related increases in productivity are transforming the industry in ways that may be permanent.

As clients get used to Zoom meetings and answering their questions via apps, Credit Suisse and its peers are likely to fit in more meetings and more sales calls and waste less time commuting. With its bevy of industry-leading wealth management apps, Credit Suisse is as good a microcosm as any for the new digital normal that is almost certain to pad profits.

