Bangladesh's best bank for premium services 2019: The City Bank

No other lender in Bangladesh can compete with The City Bank’s priority banking division, Citygem. This is the third year in a row that the lender, now run by chief executive Mashrur Arefin, has secured this award, and it shows no sign of being bested by its peers, or of resting on its laurels. Each year, the Citygem team finds new services to offer to a customer base that numbers more than 4,500, and which is only set to grow further in line with Bangladesh’s expanding economy.

In 2018, the lender opened its second international lounge at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, catering to its own Sapphire-level priority customers and holders of American Express platinum cards.

Mashrur Arefin, The City Bank Mashrur Arefin, The City Bank

Everything Citygem does emanates from its two exclusive banking centres in Dhaka and Chittagong. The team certainly knows its clientele, and understands which buttons to press to secure their enduring loyalty.

Each customer gets his or her own dedicated relationship manager, access to a centralized travel concierge service and a wide array of wealth management products, from real estate advisory to equity trading solutions.

When clients pay a visit, they can be certain that their car remains safe and sound, personally supervised by a valet – a vital service in a place where roads are cluttered with traffic. Customers are also guaranteed exclusive deals at any one of four world-class medical facilities run by Parkway Hospitals Singapore, including a 10% discount on health screening packages, exclusive consultation for the entire family and free access to regular health talks and seminars.