Malaysia's best digital bank 2017: CIMB

CIMB

Kanags Surendran, CIMB’s head of digital banking and self-described ‘passionate fintech geek’, likes to point out that more than 90% of CIMB customers’ transactions are now done via the bank’s digital and self-service channels. CIMB’s digital users grew by 25% in the last year, and mobile users grew by 45%.

Surendran has done deals with Alibaba to develop Alipay mobile payment services in Malaysia, while rolling out the well-received CIMB EVA, an app that allows customers to have live-chats with bank staff as they conduct transactions.

There is more to come if a recent senior personnel move is a guide, as CIMB has hired Olivier Crespin from DBS Singapore to head its new fintech unit. The Frenchman spearheaded DBS’s well-regarded digital banking thrust from 2014 onwards.