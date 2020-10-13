The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Best Bank Awards

Malaysia's best digital bank 2017: CIMB

October 14, 2020
CIMB

Best Bank Awards
December 31, 2017
Kanags Surendran, CIMB’s head of digital banking and self-described ‘passionate fintech geek’, likes to point out that more than 90% of CIMB customers’ transactions are now done via the bank’s digital and self-service channels. CIMB’s digital users grew by 25% in the last year, and mobile users grew by 45%.

Surendran has done deals with Alibaba to develop Alipay mobile payment services in Malaysia, while rolling out the well-received CIMB EVA, an app that allows customers to have live-chats with bank staff as they conduct transactions.

There is more to come if a recent senior personnel move is a guide, as CIMB has hired Olivier Crespin from DBS Singapore to head its new fintech unit. The Frenchman spearheaded DBS’s well-regarded digital banking thrust from 2014 onwards.

