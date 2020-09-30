Myanmar's best bank for microfinance 2019: Pact

Pact

Pact Myanmar, the NGO that manages Pact’s development portfolio in the country, is one of the largest non-profits operating in Myanmar and has been active since 1997. With funding from a mix of private and public backers such as USAid, 3MDG, Chevron, Coca Cola and Ooredoo, its development programmes reach three million people.

Its integrated programmes span several separate projects, worth a total of $62 million, in the fields of governance, capacity development, health, livelihoods, community development, hygiene and access to water, and in food security.

Pact’s Global Microfinance Fund is Myanmar’s leading microfinance institution, with 800,000 active borrowers – 98% of them women – and is present in more than 50 townships and 7,000 villages.

Pact directly serves more than one million households in 75 townships and almost 10,000 villages with improved access to financial resources and a range of services and capacity development in the health, livelihoods and natural resource management sectors.

Pact supports some 2,500 village development funds and works with hundreds of community-based organizations.