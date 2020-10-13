Singapore's best corporate and investment bank 2017: Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse

With a team of 60 bankers in Singapore covering equity and debt capital markets, along with mergers and acquisitions, Credit Suisse has again topped the tables for dealflow in the city-state.

Led by Edwin Low, Credit Suisse’s 23 deals in the year to May 31 were the most of its international peers in both deal value and deals done. The bank advised on eight M&A deals, four in ECM and 11 DCM transactions.

In a diverse year, it advised state-owned Temasek Holdings in its $S2.6 billion acquisition of transport group SMRT Corp, handled Fullerton Health’s $175 million securities issue and stewarded state-owned ST Telemedia’s stake during Level 3 Communication’s $34 billion merger by CenturyLink.

Credit Suisse also placed Temasek’s $100 million stake in aviation logistics group SATS, Fincantieri Oil and Gas’ $100 million privatisation of Vard Holdings and SIIC Environment’s $124 million acquisition of Longjiang Environmental in China.

Importantly in top-down Singapore, Credit Suisse’ connections with Singapore Inc are tight. The Swiss bank boasts that it is the only bank to have dealt with both the state’s Temasek and the Government Investment Corp in this same year.