The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

Singapore's best corporate and investment bank 2017: Credit Suisse

October 14, 2020
Share

Credit Suisse

Best_Bank_Awards_17_Web.jpg
Best Bank Awards
View full 2017 results
December 31, 2017
© 2017

With a team of 60 bankers in Singapore covering equity and debt capital markets, along with mergers and acquisitions, Credit Suisse has again topped the tables for dealflow in the city-state.

Led by Edwin Low, Credit Suisse’s 23 deals in the year to May 31 were the most of its international peers in both deal value and deals done. The bank advised on eight M&A deals, four in ECM and 11 DCM transactions.

In a diverse year, it advised state-owned Temasek Holdings in its $S2.6 billion acquisition of transport group SMRT Corp, handled Fullerton Health’s $175 million securities issue and stewarded state-owned ST Telemedia’s stake during Level 3 Communication’s $34 billion merger by CenturyLink.

Credit Suisse also placed Temasek’s $100 million stake in aviation logistics group SATS, Fincantieri Oil and Gas’ $100 million privatisation of Vard Holdings and SIIC Environment’s $124 million acquisition of Longjiang Environmental in China.

Importantly in top-down Singapore, Credit Suisse’ connections with Singapore Inc are tight. The Swiss bank boasts that it is the only bank to have dealt with both the state’s Temasek and the Government Investment Corp in this same year.

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsBankingSingaporeAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree