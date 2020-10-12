The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

Sri Lanka's best bank for SMEs 2017: Hatton National Bank

October 13, 2020
Share

Hatton National Bank

Best_Bank_Awards_17_Web.jpg
Best Bank Awards
View full 2017 results
December 31, 2017
© 2017

Small and medium-sized enterprises make up 80% of all Sri Lanka businesses, employ 35% of its workers and contribute about one third of the island’s GDP. Eight years after the end of the civil war, the government has identified the sector as critical to binding and normalizing the economy.

HNB, as one of Sri Lanka’s premier commercial banks, has been a pioneer in banking SMEs. By the end of 2016, HNB’s SME portfolio was valued at Rs180 billion ($1.19 billion), and grew 24.4% over 2015. The bank introduced distributor financing for SMEs last year.

HNB’s commitment was demonstrated by it becoming the first commercial bank in the country to offer microfinance, an initiative that this year extended further across the island’s north and northeast, now recovering from 25 years of conflict.

CEO Jonathan Alles says HNB has directed its SME cells to roll out directly from the 46 branches HNB now has in these war-torn regions, alongside the bank’s dedicated microfinance arm, HNB Grameen, its partnership with Bangladesh’s famous Grameen Bank.

Such initiatives, as well as plans to offer a host of technology-led services for SMEs, will go a long way to achieving Alles’ ambition of becoming Sri Lanka’s “ most future-ready bank”.

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsBankingSri LankaAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree