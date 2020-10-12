The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

Taiwan's best domestic bank 2017: CTBC Bank

October 13, 2020
Share

CTBC Bank

Best_Bank_Awards_17_Web.jpg
Best Bank Awards
View full 2017 results
December 31, 2017
© 2017

CTBC Bank is a worthy winner of this award. The Taipei-based lender is still finding its feet in the region through its subsidiaries in Indonesia, Vietnam and Japan and a growing network of branches spanning 10 Asian cities. In March, its parent, CTBC Financial Holding, bought a 35.6% stake in Bangkok-based LH Financial Group, paying Bt16.6 billion ($480 million) and marking the first big investment in Thailand by a Taiwan lender.

But it is in its home market that CTBC, under chairman Chao Chin Tung, really shines. It is the island’s most valuable lender. In 2016, it reported pre-tax earnings of NT$28.9 billion ($959 million) on net revenues of NT$87.9 billion, while consolidated pre-tax return on equity hit 11.89%.

CTBC is also big where it matters: it boasts more ATMs than any of its peers, and has more mobile and internet banking users; and in a market where prime investment banking transactions are fought over tooth and nail – unsurprising, given that the island boasts 39 full-service commercial banks – CTBC regularly leads its peers in M&A and equity capital markets rankings.

It is also something of a rarity in Taiwan: a bank prepared to think innovatively and with care as it searches for new ways to serve its corporate and retail customers. It launched a new digital bank in 2016, as well as unveiling an innovation lab that targets new blockchain inventions.

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsBankingTaiwanAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree