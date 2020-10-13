Thailand's best digital bank 2017: Bank of Ayudhya

Bank of Ayudhya

Bank of Ayudhya is not the largest bank in Thailand, but it’s by far the most nimble, and the lender that has invested heavily in its digital platform.

Commonly known as Krungsri in Thailand – a word that roughly translates as great capital – the bank has steadily built up its online presence in recent years, establishing itself as the best in its field. Krungsri Online, with its easy-to-use navigation and soothing yellow-and-black branding, is a stripped-down online banking tool that lets customers see every aspect of their finances in one screen, and on pretty much any device, and allows users to transfer unlimited funds between accounts 24 hours a day.

A new mobile application, set to start in the third quarter of 2017, aims to bring as many services as possible to a mobile device, allowing users to apply for loans and to transfer and withdraw cash. Bank of Ayudhya describes its ongoing digital project, with its simple branded message of ‘Life made simple’ as a vital piece of the jigsaw as it aims to complete its omni-channel strategy.

The Bangkok-based lender will continue to introduce new online and app-based features, including services geared toward mass-affluent and higher net-worth individuals.