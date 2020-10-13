The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

Thailand's best private bank 2017: Phatra Securities

October 13, 2020
Share

Phatra Securities

Best_Bank_Awards_17_Web.jpg
Best Bank Awards
View full 2017 results
December 31, 2017
© 2017

A worthy winner of the award this year is Phatra Securities, part of Kiatnakin Phatra Financial Group, and a long-standing partner of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. A full-service investment bank, with more than 30 years of history, Phatra offers a wide range of wealth management services to high net-worth clients with investable assets of more than Bt30 million ($900,000), from stocks and derivatives to mutual funds and structured products.

Clients either choose to control their investment decisions or allow their portfolio to be managed by a dedicated relationship manager. PhatraDirect meanwhile is a nod to the digital age, a new online service that lets customers access market research, a tailored business newsfeed, a daily newsletter containing the main financial events, and market wraps and highlights, all on a single platform. This is a high-end private banking service for high-end clients.

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsBankingThailandAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree