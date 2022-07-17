Cambodia's best securities house 2022

Seng Chan Thoeun, SBI Royal Securities Seng Chan Thoeun, SBI Royal Securities

SBI Royal Securities is a force to be reckoned with. One of 11 securities brokers in Cambodia, it consistently leads the way in innovation in primary capital market deals, and has a decent share of the secondary securities trading market. This year was no different.

SBI Royal played a key role in two landmark capital market deals for Cambodia: a roughly $4 million listing of DBD Engineering on the growth board of the Cambodia Securities Exchange, and the $20 million private placement bond sold by Telcotech, a telecommunication services provider.

DBD was the first stock to be listed on the growth board – which has been live for five years, but saw no deals until DBD made its debut in September 2021. SBI Royal was sole underwriter and financial adviser for the transaction.

Telcotech’s fundraising was also noteworthy, given it was the first privately placed bond in the country to use the standard system of securities depositary and listing on the main bourse, as opposed to relying on the over-the-counter mechanism.