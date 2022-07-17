The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Best Securities Houses Awards

Cambodia's best securities house 2022

July 18, 2022
Share

SBI Royal Securities

View full 2022 results
Seng Chan Thoeun, SBI Royal Securities.jpg
Seng Chan Thoeun, SBI Royal Securities

SBI Royal Securities is a force to be reckoned with. One of 11 securities brokers in Cambodia, it consistently leads the way in innovation in primary capital market deals, and has a decent share of the secondary securities trading market. This year was no different.

SBI Royal played a key role in two landmark capital market deals for Cambodia: a roughly $4 million listing of DBD Engineering on the growth board of the Cambodia Securities Exchange, and the $20 million private placement bond sold by Telcotech, a telecommunication services provider.

DBD was the first stock to be listed on the growth board – which has been live for five years, but saw no deals until DBD made its debut in September 2021. SBI Royal was sole underwriter and financial adviser for the transaction.

Telcotech’s fundraising was also noteworthy, given it was the first privately placed bond in the country to use the standard system of securities depositary and listing on the main bourse, as opposed to relying on the over-the-counter mechanism.

To unlock this article.

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Tags

Best Securities Houses Awards AwardsAsia PacificAsiamoney Best Securities Houses AwardsCambodiaAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree