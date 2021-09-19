The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Securities Houses Awards

India's best securities house 2021

September 20, 2021
Share

ICICI Securities

View full 2021 results
Ajay Saraf, ICICI Securities.jpg
Ajay Saraf, ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities’ primary equity capital markets business surged in the past year, beating local rivals and bulge-bracket banks, which is one reason why it is Asiamoney’s pick for best securities house in India in 2021.

After a lull in the second quarter of 2020, the market returned in force with a series of multi-billion-dollar fundraisings from Indian banks, plus a stream of IPOs and qualified institutional placements.

Despite the severe disruption of Covid-19 in India, ICICI was able to snap up business as soon as it returned, consistently winning mandates; it worked on a total of 48 deals in the year to June 30.

The haul included trades pretty much every month, with a combined value of $21.4 billion, or 58% of the market, which put the firm at the top of Dealogic’s India ECM league table for the 12-month period. In the previous year, to June 30, 2020, ICICI was mandated on just 10 ECM trades with a total value of $10.2 billion. Axis Capital, which was last year’s winner of the award, SBI Capital and Kotak Mahindra Capital all trailed behind ICICI.

ICICI’s

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Best Securities Houses Awards Asia PacificAsiamoney Best Securities Houses AwardsIndiaAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree