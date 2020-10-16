Indonesia's best securities house 2020

Mandiri Sekuritas led in the securities trading business every month in the first half of 2020, both by value and by volume, in a market with nearly 100 players, according to data from the Indonesia Stock Exchange.

With president director Dannif Danusaputro at the helm, the broker captured 7.5%, or Rp335 trillion ($22.7 billion), of the equities trading business in 2019, covering the largest share of the market, by value, for three years in a row, according to data supplied by the firm.

Dannif Danusaputro, Mandiri Sekuritas Dannif Danusaputro, Mandiri Sekuritas

Last year, Asiamoney awarded best securities house to Mandiri’s main domestic competitor – Indo Premier Sekuritas – as the two firms tussled over primary and secondary market business. Mandiri was top of the table most months in the previous awards period, based on securities trading value, but Indo Premier often topped its rival in terms of volume. In 2020, Mandiri was ahead of its main rival on almost every trading day by both measures.

It has also contributed to the development of Indonesia’s capital markets by focusing on the country’s retail investors. The firm organized a series of educational events on investment and the capital markets through its Most Carnaval programme, with the goal of increasing the quality and participation of retail investors; these have shown a growing interest in investing during the pandemic, according to the securities firm.

Mandiri Sekuritas is backed by Indonesian stalwart Bank Mandiri, but operates independently – and impressively.