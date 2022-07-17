The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Best Securities Houses Awards

Korea's best securities house 2022

July 18, 2022
Share

Mirae Asset Securities

View full 2022 results

Mirae Asset Securities’ story last year was one of strength across all of its business lines.

The South Korean brokerage reported record annual net income of W1.2 trillion ($970 million) in 2021, up nearly 42%, year on year.

Wealth management revenues increased about 26%, investment banking revenue by 20%, trading revenue by 28%, and brokerage revenues by 7.9%.

Mirae Asset’s main investment banking deals in 2021 included: a W1 trillion loan for the acquisition of eBay’s Korean assets by hypermarket chain operator Emart; the refinancing of GS Power Co’s W563 billion senior loan; and a private convertible bond worth W400 billion for Hybe, the agency that manages popular local boy band BTS.

What also helps Mirae Asset stand out is the performance of its overseas subsidiaries, with pre-tax income internationally growing an impressive 21% in 2021, thanks to the firm adopting different strategies for different regions. The group has 11 overseas subsidiaries and three overseas representative offices, across markets in the US and the UK, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Mongolia, China, Hong Kong SAR and Vietnam.

But Mirae Asset has a tough task ahead, given the turbulent start to 2022. It is already feeling the brunt of global volatility in a handful of business lines.

To unlock this article.

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Tags

Best Securities Houses Awards AwardsAsia PacificAsiamoney Best Securities Houses AwardsSouth KoreaAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree