Thailand's best securities house 2022

How do you remain relevant with your customers when you are competing against 40-plus securities houses operating in your market? Just ask Kasikorn Securities, which won Asiamoney’s award for the best securities house in Thailand.

Brokerage fees from its securities business jumped 36% year on year to Bt2.7 billion ($79 million). Fees and services income nearly doubled in the same period to Bt413.6 million.

Earnings per share at Kasikorn Securities rose to Bt16.06 last year, from Bt9.26 in 2020.

Kasikorn Securities is an important part of Kasikornbank’s universal banking platform, as the group’s only securities arm. This means there is close strategic coordination with the parent, which is one of Thailand’s largest banks: Kasikorn Securities provides equity-related services to Kasikornbank’s large client base. This relationship has made Kasikorn Securities, under its chairman Pipit Aneaknithi, the go-to firm for clients whenever in-depth, on-the-ground coverage is required across the gamut of large, mid-cap and small stocks.

In ECM, Kasikorn Securities had league table credits for four deals during the awards period, giving it a market share of 8.7% and fourth place on the bookrunner list, according to Dealogic. The largest of those deals was the $1.2