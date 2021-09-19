The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

China Corporate and Investment Banking Awards

Best for cross-border debt capital markets 2021

September 20, 2021
China International Capital Corp

Wang Sheng, CICC

In 2020, China International Capital Corp reported an impressive 40% year-on-year jump in investment banking revenues to Rmb5.96 billion ($921 million).

A lot of the credit for CICC’s performance is due to its global reach, as well as its business model.

The firm, with Wang Sheng as head of the investment banking department, has fully integrated its domestic and cross-border teams to ensure that the businesses run seamlessly, both onshore and offshore. With a presence across mainland China, as well as in Hong Kong, New York, Singapore, London, San Francisco and – since 2018 – in Frankfurt, CICC is best-positioned to meet the financing needs of Chinese companies both domestically and overseas.

It helps that CICC is well-rounded across different business lines. The firm is a top-three equities underwriter in China; its ECM volume rose nearly 17% year on year, while the number of deals jumped 44% during Asiamoney’s awards period of July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, Wind data shows.

It led several landmark transactions including Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp’s Rmb53.2

