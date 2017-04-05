Best private bank international network 2017

Bank of China Private Banking

Founded in 1929, Bank of China was the first Chinese financial institution to set up an offshore branch (in London), and the first to expand heavily into Hong Kong – a city where it has more than 300 branches and where its brand is one of three to adorn the retail banknotes.

Nor has it lost its first-mover status when it comes to wealth management. Bank of China Private Banking boasts 36 private banking branches in China, and four more in Hong Kong, Macau and Singapore. The future is bright, too: the bank is likely to open private banking centres in most of the world’s leading financial centres in the years to come.

Bank of China also continues to act as a financial bridge between China and the rest of the world for its high net-worth customers, many of whom are engaged directly in international business and trade.

Private banking customers can secure help and guidance with everything from investment services to real estate purchases to local visa services. BOC Private Banking also offers an elite range of services to the children of the most valued clients, a list that includes the chance to meet senior UN officials, secure prized internships and be tutored in the finer points of international business etiquette.