Egypt: Best Corporate and Investment Bank 2021

Egypt’s first investment bank, with roots dating back to 1984, is an easy call for this award once again.

It’s no exaggeration to view the transformation of EFG Hermes from local investment bank to a full-fledged regional financial services provider as a proxy of sorts for the Egyptian economy.

Operating in three countries with a 4,400-strong workforce, EFG Hermes – led by chief executive Karim Awad – has a well-earned reputation for consistently bringing innovative products to the table, and offering a comprehensive service portfolio to meet the diverse and ever-evolving needs of both institutional investors and retail clients.

Despite the pandemic, the investment banking division had an extremely busy year.

It executed 298 deals in 2020 – covering transactions in the equity and debt capital markets, as well as in mergers and acquisitions – which were worth more than $120 billion altogether. In the first quarter of 2021, EFG Hermes had a 27% market share in ECM deals in the Middle East and North Asia region, according to Refinitiv.

