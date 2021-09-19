The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Middle East's Best Bank Awards

Oman: Best Corporate and Investment Bank 2021

September 20, 2021
Share

Bank Muscat

Back to 2021 results
Sheikh Waleed Al Hashar, Bank Muscat.jpg
Waleed Al Hashar, Bank Muscat

Some banks can make the toughest of years look relatively easy to navigate. Bank Muscat is a tantalizing case in point. Tantalizing because the Sultanate of Oman’s biggest bank by assets made the most of volatile oil and gas prices, chaotic world markets and adjusting to a relatively new chief executive, Waleed K Al Hashar, who took charge of Bank Muscat in January 2019.

Under his leadership, the firm has got right to work redoubling efforts to safeguard bank staff, look out for clients under pressure and protect the balance sheet during the health crisis – efforts that earned it the best domestic bank and best corporate and investment bank awards for Oman this year.

After a rough 2020 for the Gulf region economies, the bank surprised on the upside in the three months to March 31, 2021. It reported a net profit of $122.46 million, a year-on-year jump of 41.8%. Its capital adequacy ratio ended 2020 at a robust 20.77%, well above the 13.25%

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Middle East's Best Bank Awards AsiamoneyMiddle EastOman
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree