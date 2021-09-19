Qatar: Best Corporate and Investment Bank 2021

Qatar First Bank

You could say Qatar First Bank has a thing for America. In May, QFB said it acquired its seventh real estate investment in the US, part of a strategy to increase its global footprint and exposure to the West.

In this case, it grabbed the first phase of the 218,000 square foot CoverMyMeds campus headquarters in Columbus, Ohio. CoverMyMeds, a medical software company, is a unit of McKesson Corporation. And the acquisition was only the latest in a flurry of recent deals by QFB, which include properties in Arizona, Texas, and the state of Washington.

It’s all part of an investment plan that dates back to 2017 when QFB shifted its business model from one based on assets to a fee-income strategy. A key plank of identifying opportunities in the US is tied to demographics and what its in-house research team deems as having strong fundamentals.

QFB’s focus to date has been on the Sun Belt, a region of the US typically associated with largely Republican voters. These ‘red’ states tend to offer lower taxes and business-friendly regulatory environments.

In the last year, QFB has added four US commercial real estate buildings to its portfolio.