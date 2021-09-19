The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Middle East's Best Bank Awards

Regional: Best Bank for Asia 2021

September 20, 2021
Share

First Abu Dhabi Bank

Back to 2021 results
Hana Al Rostamani, CEO, FAB.jpg
Hana Al Rostamani, FAB

As if the Covid-19 pandemic hasn’t been disorientating enough, First Abu Dhabi Bank also had to contend with change at the very top this year. André Sayegh retired in January after 21 years at the bank and was elevated to the FAB Board: he was replaced by industry veteran Hana Al Rostamani as group chief executive, the first woman to lead the bank.

The bank maintained a strong financial performance, as the Middle East’s only full-fledged financing platform and leader across sectors increased its market share further in several categories.

Total assets jumped 12% in 2020, while customer deposits grew 11%. That momentum continued into 2021 too: Total assets rose another 2.7% in the six months since the end of December, while first-half profits before tax increased nearly 14%, year on year. Total comprehensive income rose more than 200% across the same two periods.

Despite the strong numbers, it goes without saying that FAB’s fourth year wasn’t what the management had envisioned.

The large and innovative institution that FAB is today stems from the merger of First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi in 2017.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Middle East's Best Bank Awards AsiamoneyMiddle East
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree