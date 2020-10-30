The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Brokers Poll

Australia 2018

October 31, 2020
Brokers Poll 2018
Brokers Poll
October 28, 2020
© 2018

The 29th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world. A total of 6,540 valid individual responses from 3,100 different institutions, including 411 hedge funds, were received.

Brokers

Best local brokerage
Rank Firm %
1 Macquarie 55.37%
2 Bell Potter 12.40%
3 Wilson HTM 11.50%
     

Best for overall country research
Rank Firm %
1 CLSA 33.94%
2 UBS 16.55%
3 Macquarie 14.48%
     

Best overall sales services
Rank Firm %
1 CLSA 38.00%
2 UBS 13.13%
3 Macquarie 9.56%

Individuals

Best strategist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Richard Johnson CLSA  18.94%
       

Best economist
Rank Name Firm %
1 George Tharenou UBS  24.00%
       

Best small cap analyst
Rank Name Firm %
1 Scott Hudson CLSA  27.32%
       

Best analyst for banks
Rank Name Firm %
1 Brian Johnson CLSA  52.49%
       

Best analyst for Casinos & Gaming
Rank Name Firm %
1 Anthony Longo CLSA  70.50%
       

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm %
1 Richard Barwick CLSA  33.32%
       

Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm %
1 Richard Barwick CLSA  34.36%
       

Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Richard Johnson CLSA  29.40%
       

Best analyst for diversified financials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Ed Henning CLSA  49.75%
       

Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm %
1 Daniel Butcher CLSA  33.76%
       

Best analyst for healthcare
Rank Name Firm %
1 David Stanton CLSA  50.08%
       

Best analyst for insurance
Rank Name Firm %
1 Swati Reddy CLSA  26.75%
       

Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Dylan Kelly CLSA  20.24%
       

Best analyst for real estate
Rank Name Firm %
1 Sholto Maconochie CLSA  30.84%
       

Best analyst for Software & Internet Services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Roger Samuel CLSA  56.53%
       

Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Roger Samuel CLSA  55.76%
       

Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Roger Samuel CLSA  44.39%
       

Best analyst for transportation
Rank Name Firm %
1 Anthony Moulder CLSA  47.52%
       

Best analyst for utilities
Rank Name Firm %
1 Daniel Butcher CLSA  27.38%
       

Best country salesperson
Rank Name Firm %
1 James Mcintosh CLSA  13.68%
2 Angus Mcgeogh CLSA  13.21%
3 Michael Vincent CLSA  9.15%
       

Best country sales trader
Rank Name Firm %
1 Christian Ford CLSA  19.62%
2 Nathan Lewis CLSA  11.54%
3 Karl Guilfoyle CLSA  10.59%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

