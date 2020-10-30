Australia 2018
The 29th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world. A total of 6,540 valid individual responses from 3,100 different institutions, including 411 hedge funds, were received.
Brokers
Best local brokerage
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Macquarie
|55.37%
|2
|Bell Potter
|12.40%
|3
|Wilson HTM
|11.50%
Best for overall country research
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|CLSA
|33.94%
|2
|UBS
|16.55%
|3
|Macquarie
|14.48%
Best overall sales services
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|CLSA
|38.00%
|2
|UBS
|13.13%
|3
|Macquarie
|9.56%
Individuals
Best strategist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Richard Johnson
|CLSA
|18.94%
Best economist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|George Tharenou
|UBS
|24.00%
Best small cap analyst
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Scott Hudson
|CLSA
|27.32%
Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Brian Johnson
|CLSA
|52.49%
Best analyst for Casinos & Gaming
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Anthony Longo
|CLSA
|70.50%
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Richard Barwick
|CLSA
|33.32%
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Richard Barwick
|CLSA
|34.36%
Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Richard Johnson
|CLSA
|29.40%
Best analyst for diversified financials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Ed Henning
|CLSA
|49.75%
Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Daniel Butcher
|CLSA
|33.76%
Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|David Stanton
|CLSA
|50.08%
Best analyst for insurance
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Swati Reddy
|CLSA
|26.75%
Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Dylan Kelly
|CLSA
|20.24%
Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Sholto Maconochie
|CLSA
|30.84%
Best analyst for Software & Internet Services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Roger Samuel
|CLSA
|56.53%
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Roger Samuel
|CLSA
|55.76%
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Roger Samuel
|CLSA
|44.39%
Best analyst for transportation
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Anthony Moulder
|CLSA
|47.52%
Best analyst for utilities
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Daniel Butcher
|CLSA
|27.38%
Best country salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|James Mcintosh
|CLSA
|13.68%
|2
|Angus Mcgeogh
|CLSA
|13.21%
|3
|Michael Vincent
|CLSA
|9.15%
Best country sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Christian Ford
|CLSA
|19.62%
|2
|Nathan Lewis
|CLSA
|11.54%
|3
|Karl Guilfoyle
|CLSA
|10.59%
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).