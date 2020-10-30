Australia 2018

The 29th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world. A total of 6,540 valid individual responses from 3,100 different institutions, including 411 hedge funds, were received.

Best local brokerage Rank Firm % 1 Macquarie 55.37% 2 Bell Potter 12.40% 3 Wilson HTM 11.50% Best for overall country research Rank Firm % 1 CLSA 33.94% 2 UBS 16.55% 3 Macquarie 14.48% Best overall sales services Rank Firm % 1 CLSA 38.00% 2 UBS 13.13% 3 Macquarie 9.56%

Best strategist Rank Name Firm % 1 Richard Johnson CLSA 18.94% Best economist Rank Name Firm % 1 George Tharenou UBS 24.00% Best small cap analyst Rank Name Firm % 1 Scott Hudson CLSA 27.32% Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm % 1 Brian Johnson CLSA 52.49% Best analyst for Casinos & Gaming Rank Name Firm % 1 Anthony Longo CLSA 70.50% Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm % 1 Richard Barwick CLSA 33.32% Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm % 1 Richard Barwick CLSA 34.36% Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm % 1 Richard Johnson CLSA 29.40% Best analyst for diversified financials Rank Name Firm % 1 Ed Henning CLSA 49.75% Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm % 1 Daniel Butcher CLSA 33.76% Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm % 1 David Stanton CLSA 50.08% Best analyst for insurance Rank Name Firm % 1 Swati Reddy CLSA 26.75% Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm % 1 Dylan Kelly CLSA 20.24% Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm % 1 Sholto Maconochie CLSA 30.84% Best analyst for Software & Internet Services Rank Name Firm % 1 Roger Samuel CLSA 56.53% Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Roger Samuel CLSA 55.76% Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm % 1 Roger Samuel CLSA 44.39% Best analyst for transportation Rank Name Firm % 1 Anthony Moulder CLSA 47.52% Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm % 1 Daniel Butcher CLSA 27.38% Best country salesperson Rank Name Firm % 1 James Mcintosh CLSA 13.68% 2 Angus Mcgeogh CLSA 13.21% 3 Michael Vincent CLSA 9.15% Best country sales trader Rank Name Firm % 1 Christian Ford CLSA 19.62% 2 Nathan Lewis CLSA 11.54% 3 Karl Guilfoyle CLSA 10.59%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).