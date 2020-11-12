The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Brokers Poll

Best regional and overall brokerages 2017

November 12, 2020
Share
Brokers Poll 2017
Brokers Poll
View full 2017 results
October 28, 2020
© 2017

The 28th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Nearly 6,700 valid responses were received from voters representing fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

Best regional and overall brokerages 2017

Overall combined regional research & sales

(Asia ex Australia, China A&B, Japan)
Rank Firm %
1 CLSA-CITICS 23.44%
2 HSBC 23.06%
3 UBS 6.49%
     

Overall regional research

(Asia ex Australia & Japan)
Rank Firm %
1 HSBC 26.50%
2 CLSA-CITICS 24.23%
3 UBS 6.99%
     

Overall regional sales

(Asia ex Australia & Japan)
Rank Firm %
1 CLSA-CITICS 22.12%
2 HSBC 19.10%
3 UBS 5.84%
     

Overall combined research & sales

Australia
Rank Firm %
1 CLSA 26.92%
2 UBS 18.99%
3 Macquarie 16.64%
     

Overall combined research & sales

China (A & B Shares)
Rank Firm %
1 CICC 31.37%
2 CITICS-CLSA 19.05%
3 China Merchants Securities 4.83%
     

Overall combined research & sales

Japan
Rank Firm %
1 CLSA 17.01%
2 Nomura 13.61%
3 Daiwa 10.93%
     

Overall regional research

As voted by most active traders 

(Asia ex Australia & Japan)
Rank Firm %
1 HSBC  33.66%
2 CLSA-CITICS 29.15%
3 UBS  11.32%
     

Overall regional sales

As voted by most active traders 

(Asia ex Australia & Japan)
Rank Firm %
1 CLSA-CITICS 20.11%
2 HSBC 17.06%
3 UBS 7.05%

Tags

Brokers Poll SurveysAsia PacificAsiamoney Brokers PollAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree