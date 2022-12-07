The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

China (A & B shares) 2022

December 08, 2022
The 33rd annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.

Best domestic brokerages
Rank Firm
1 CICC
2 CITICS-CLSA
3 Haitong Securities
   

Best international brokerages
Rank Firm
1 HSBC
2 CMB International
3 UBS
   

Best brokerages for research
Rank Firm
1 CICC
2 HSBC
3 CITICS-CLSA
   

Best brokerages for sales
Rank Firm
1 CICC
2 HSBC
3 CITICS-CLSA
   

Best brokerages for corporate access
Rank Firm
1 CICC
2 CITICS-CLSA
3 HSBC
   

Best brokerages for execution
Rank Firm
1 CICC
2 CITICS-CLSA
3 HSBC
   

Best brokerages for Stock Connect northbound trading
Rank Firm
1 CICC
2 HSBC
3 CITICS-CLSA

Best strategist
  Name Firm
  Hanfeng Wang CICC 
     

Best economist
  Name Firm
  Bingnan Ye CMB International 
     

Best quantitative/technical analyst
  Name Firm
  Junwei Liu CICC 
     

Best analyst for small/mid caps
  Name Firm
  Qingqing Mao CICC 
     

Best analyst for automobiles & components
  Name Firm
  Ji Shi CMB International 
     

Best analyst for banks
  Name Firm
  Shuaishuai Zhang CICC 
     

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
  Name Firm
  Haiyan Guo CICC 
     

Best analyst for consumer staples
  Name Firm
  Haiyan Guo CICC 
     

Best analyst for energy
  Name Firm
  Xiaofeng Qiu CICC 
     

Best analyst for environmental protection
  Name Firm
  Tao Zeng CICC 
     

Best analyst for financials (non-banking)
  Name Firm
  Zeyu Yao CICC 
     

Best analyst for healthcare
  Name Firm
  Peng Zou CICC 
     

Best analyst for industrials
  Name Firm
  Xianfan Chen CICC 
     

Best analyst for insurance
  Name Firm
  Qingqing Mao CICC 
     

Best analyst for materials
  Name Firm
  Xiaofeng Qiu CICC 
     

Best analyst for real estate
  Name Firm
  Eric Yu Zhang CICC 
     

Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
  Name Firm
  Frank He HSBC 
     

Best analyst for software & internet services
  Name Firm
  Xueqing Zhang CICC 
     

Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
  Name Firm
  Hu Peng CICC 
     

Best analyst for telecommunication services
  Name Firm
  Kai Qian CICC 
     

Best analyst for transportation & logistics
  Name Firm
  Xin Yang CICC 
     

Best analyst for utilities
  Name Firm
  Tao Zeng CICC 
     

Best salesperson
  Name Firm
  Yiming Zhang CICC 
     

Best sales trader
  Name Firm
  Sarah Shi Haitong International 
     

Best for corporate access
  Name Firm
  Clare Hu Haitong International 

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

