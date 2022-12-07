China (A & B shares) 2022
The 33rd annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll is a Vox Populi poll that identifies the leading brokerages for equities research, sales and trading in Asia. Voters are institutional investors who represent fund management firms, wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and insurance companies that trade in Asia.
Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.
Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.
Brokers
|
Best domestic brokerages
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CICC
|2
|CITICS-CLSA
|3
|Haitong Securities
|
Best international brokerages
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|HSBC
|2
|CMB International
|3
|UBS
|
Best brokerages for research
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CICC
|2
|HSBC
|3
|CITICS-CLSA
|
Best brokerages for sales
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CICC
|2
|HSBC
|3
|CITICS-CLSA
|
Best brokerages for corporate access
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CICC
|2
|CITICS-CLSA
|3
|HSBC
|
Best brokerages for execution
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CICC
|2
|CITICS-CLSA
|3
|HSBC
|
Best brokerages for Stock Connect northbound trading
|Rank
|Firm
|1
|CICC
|2
|HSBC
|3
|CITICS-CLSA
Individuals
|
Best strategist
|Name
|Firm
|Hanfeng Wang
|CICC
|
Best economist
|Name
|Firm
|Bingnan Ye
|CMB International
|
Best quantitative/technical analyst
|Name
|Firm
|Junwei Liu
|CICC
|
Best analyst for small/mid caps
|Name
|Firm
|Qingqing Mao
|CICC
|
Best analyst for automobiles & components
|Name
|Firm
|Ji Shi
|CMB International
|
Best analyst for banks
|Name
|Firm
|Shuaishuai Zhang
|CICC
|
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Name
|Firm
|Haiyan Guo
|CICC
|
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Name
|Firm
|Haiyan Guo
|CICC
|
Best analyst for energy
|Name
|Firm
|Xiaofeng Qiu
|CICC
|
Best analyst for environmental protection
|Name
|Firm
|Tao Zeng
|CICC
|
Best analyst for financials (non-banking)
|Name
|Firm
|Zeyu Yao
|CICC
|
Best analyst for healthcare
|Name
|Firm
|Peng Zou
|CICC
|
Best analyst for industrials
|Name
|Firm
|Xianfan Chen
|CICC
|
Best analyst for insurance
|Name
|Firm
|Qingqing Mao
|CICC
|
Best analyst for materials
|Name
|Firm
|Xiaofeng Qiu
|CICC
|
Best analyst for real estate
|Name
|Firm
|Eric Yu Zhang
|CICC
|
Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
|Name
|Firm
|Frank He
|HSBC
|
Best analyst for software & internet services
|Name
|Firm
|Xueqing Zhang
|CICC
|
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|Name
|Firm
|Hu Peng
|CICC
|
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Name
|Firm
|Kai Qian
|CICC
|
Best analyst for transportation & logistics
|Name
|Firm
|Xin Yang
|CICC
|
Best analyst for utilities
|Name
|Firm
|Tao Zeng
|CICC
|
Best salesperson
|Name
|Firm
|Yiming Zhang
|CICC
|
Best sales trader
|Name
|Firm
|Sarah Shi
|Haitong International
|
Best for corporate access
|Name
|Firm
|Clare Hu
|Haitong International
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).