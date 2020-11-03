The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Brokers Poll

Hong Kong (local shares) 2017

November 04, 2020
Brokers Poll 2017
Brokers Poll
October 28, 2020
The 28th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Nearly 6,700 valid responses were received from voters representing fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world.

Brokers

Best local brokerage
Rank Firm %
1 CICC 27.98%
2 HSBC 20.04%
3 Haitong International 10.98%
     

Best for overall country research
Rank Firm %
1 CICC 17.23%
2 HSBC 9.98%
3 China Merchants Securities International 6.03%
     

Best overall sales services
Rank Firm %
1 CICC 15.83%
2 CLSA-CITICS 9.87%
3 HSBC 7.86%

Individuals

Best strategist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Hao Hong BOCOM International  10.49%
       

Best economist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Hao Hong BOCOM International  13.51%
       

Best small cap analyst
Rank Name Firm %
1 Vincent Yu SWS Research  28.98%
       

Best analyst for automobiles & components
Rank Name Firm %
1 Kosuke Matsuda Haitong International  13.97%
       

Best analyst for banks
Rank Name Firm %
1 Yinmin Vincent Gu CICC  20.09%
       

Best analyst for casinos & gaming
Rank Name Firm %
1 Angela Han Lee China Merchants Securities International  14.31%
       

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm %
1 Haiyan Guo CICC  12.46%
       

Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jessica Hong Haitong International  9.60%
       

Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Vincent Yu SWS Research  32.71%
       

Best analyst for diversified financials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Zeyu Yao CICC  36.67%
       

Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm %
1 Sam Thawley Haitong International  12.06%
       

Best analyst for healthcare
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jing Qiang CICC  19.13%
       

Best analyst for insurance
Rank Name Firm %
1 Bolun Tang CICC  27.25%
       

Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Sam Thawley Haitong International  24.94%
       

Best analyst for real estate
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jackson Hui China Merchants Securities International 12.91%
       

Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Marley Ngan China Merchants Securities International 23.11%
       

Best analyst for software & internet services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Eric Qiu CCBI  12.35%
       

Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jones Ku Haitong International  14.18%
       

Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Marley Ngan China Merchants Securities International 16.36%
       

Best analyst for transportation
Rank Name Firm %
1 Lily Li Haitong International  16.24%
       

Best analyst for utilities
Rank Name Firm %
1 Vincent Yu SWS Research  31.58%
       

Best country salesperson
Rank Name Firm %
1 Tommy Tang CLSA  6.88%
2 Joyce Li HSBC  2.23%
3 Sophia Kin Haitong International  1.97%
       

Best country sales trader
Rank Name Firm %
1 Patrick Ko CCBI  3.73%
2 Vivian Lau DBS Vickers  3.37%
3 Jenny Lo Yuanta  3.33%

