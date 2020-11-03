Hong Kong (local shares) 2017
The 28th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Nearly 6,700 valid responses were received from voters representing fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world.
Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.
Brokers
|
Best local brokerage
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|CICC
|27.98%
|2
|HSBC
|20.04%
|3
|Haitong International
|10.98%
|
Best for overall country research
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|CICC
|17.23%
|2
|HSBC
|9.98%
|3
|China Merchants Securities International
|6.03%
|
Best overall sales services
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|CICC
|15.83%
|2
|CLSA-CITICS
|9.87%
|3
|HSBC
|7.86%
Individuals
|
Best strategist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Hao Hong
|BOCOM International
|10.49%
|
Best economist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Hao Hong
|BOCOM International
|13.51%
|
Best small cap analyst
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Vincent Yu
|SWS Research
|28.98%
|
Best analyst for automobiles & components
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Kosuke Matsuda
|Haitong International
|13.97%
|
Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Yinmin Vincent Gu
|CICC
|20.09%
|
Best analyst for casinos & gaming
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Angela Han Lee
|China Merchants Securities International
|14.31%
|
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Haiyan Guo
|CICC
|12.46%
|
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jessica Hong
|Haitong International
|9.60%
|
Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Vincent Yu
|SWS Research
|32.71%
|
Best analyst for diversified financials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Zeyu Yao
|CICC
|36.67%
|
Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Sam Thawley
|Haitong International
|12.06%
|
Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jing Qiang
|CICC
|19.13%
|
Best analyst for insurance
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Bolun Tang
|CICC
|27.25%
|
Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Sam Thawley
|Haitong International
|24.94%
|
Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jackson Hui
|China Merchants Securities International
|12.91%
|
Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Marley Ngan
|China Merchants Securities International
|23.11%
|
Best analyst for software & internet services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Eric Qiu
|CCBI
|12.35%
|
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jones Ku
|Haitong International
|14.18%
|
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Marley Ngan
|China Merchants Securities International
|16.36%
|
Best analyst for transportation
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Lily Li
|Haitong International
|16.24%
|
Best analyst for utilities
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Vincent Yu
|SWS Research
|31.58%
|
Best country salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Tommy Tang
|CLSA
|6.88%
|2
|Joyce Li
|HSBC
|2.23%
|3
|Sophia Kin
|Haitong International
|1.97%
|
Best country sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Patrick Ko
|CCBI
|3.73%
|2
|Vivian Lau
|DBS Vickers
|3.37%
|3
|Jenny Lo
|Yuanta
|3.33%