Brokers Poll

Indonesia 2018

November 02, 2020
Brokers Poll 2018
Brokers Poll
View full 2018 results
October 28, 2020
© 2018

The 29th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world. A total of 6,540 valid individual responses from 3,100 different institutions, including 411 hedge funds, were received.

Brokers

Best local brokerage
Rank Firm %
1 Mandiri Sekuritas 45.68%
2 Bahana Securities 20.85%
3 Trimegah Sekuritas Indonesia 6.48%
     

Best for overall country research
Rank Firm %
1 Mandiri Sekuritas 18.29%
2 CLSA 15.23%
3 Deutsche Bank 8.82%
     

Best overall sales services
Rank Firm %
1 CLSA 17.34%
2 Mandiri Sekuritas 16.64%
3 Deutsche Bank 7.34%

Individuals

Best strategist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Adrian Joezer Mandiri Sekuritas  18.20%
       

Best economist
Rank Name Firm %
1 Leo Putra Rinaldy Mandiri Sekuritas  25.43%
       

Best small cap analyst
Rank Name Firm %
1 Sarina Lesmina CLSA  14.45%
       

Best analyst for automobiles & components
Rank Name Firm %
1 Sarina Lesmina CLSA  21.76%
       

Best analyst for banks
Rank Name Firm %
1 Sarina Lesmina CLSA  16.31%
       

Best analyst for casinos & gaming
Rank Name Firm %
1 Steven Ho CLSA  29.81%
       

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm %
1 Merlissa Trisno CLSA  20.42%
       

Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm %
1 Merlissa Trisno CLSA  26.54%
       

Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Sarina Lesmina CLSA  15.21%
       

Best analyst for diversified financials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Sarina Lesmina CLSA  25.97%
       

Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm %
1 Ariyanto Kurniawan Mandiri Sekuritas  19.80%
       

Best analyst for healthcare
Rank Name Firm %
1 Merlissa Trisno CLSA  27.96%
       

Best analyst for insurance
Rank Name Firm %
1 Handy Noverdanius CLSA  29.50%
       

Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Abdullah Hashim CLSA  12.80%
       

Best analyst for real estate
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jonathan Mardjuki CLSA  16.30%
       

Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Abdullah Hashim CLSA  35.55%
       

Best analyst for software & internet services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Abdullah Hashim CLSA  30.17%
       

Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
Rank Name Firm %
1 Abdullah Hashim CLSA  26.87%
       

Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Kresna Hutabarat Mandiri Sekuritas  18.24%
       

Best analyst for transportation
Rank Name Firm %
1 Sarina Lesmina CLSA  20.31%
       

Best analyst for utilities
Rank Name Firm %
1 Abdullah Hashim CLSA  16.48%
       

Best country salesperson
Rank Name Firm %
1 Daniel Oen CLSA  11.96%
2 Matthew Wibowo CLSA  8.16%
3 Andrew Handaya Mandiri Sekuritas  7.44%
       

Best country sales trader
Rank Name Firm %
1 Adnan Tan CLSA  26.66%
2 Sudjan Halim CIMB Securities  13.09%
3 Kusnadi Widjaja Mandiri Sekuritas  6.89%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

Brokers Poll SurveysIndonesiaAsiamoney Brokers PollAsiamoney
