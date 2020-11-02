Indonesia 2018
The 29th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world. A total of 6,540 valid individual responses from 3,100 different institutions, including 411 hedge funds, were received.
Brokers
|
Best local brokerage
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|45.68%
|2
|Bahana Securities
|20.85%
|3
|Trimegah Sekuritas Indonesia
|6.48%
|
Best for overall country research
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|18.29%
|2
|CLSA
|15.23%
|3
|Deutsche Bank
|8.82%
|
Best overall sales services
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|CLSA
|17.34%
|2
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|16.64%
|3
|Deutsche Bank
|7.34%
Individuals
|
Best strategist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Adrian Joezer
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|18.20%
|
Best economist
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Leo Putra Rinaldy
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|25.43%
|
Best small cap analyst
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Sarina Lesmina
|CLSA
|14.45%
|
Best analyst for automobiles & components
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Sarina Lesmina
|CLSA
|21.76%
|
Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Sarina Lesmina
|CLSA
|16.31%
|
Best analyst for casinos & gaming
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Steven Ho
|CLSA
|29.81%
|
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Merlissa Trisno
|CLSA
|20.42%
|
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Merlissa Trisno
|CLSA
|26.54%
|
Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Sarina Lesmina
|CLSA
|15.21%
|
Best analyst for diversified financials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Sarina Lesmina
|CLSA
|25.97%
|
Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Ariyanto Kurniawan
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|19.80%
|
Best analyst for healthcare
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Merlissa Trisno
|CLSA
|27.96%
|
Best analyst for insurance
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Handy Noverdanius
|CLSA
|29.50%
|
Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Abdullah Hashim
|CLSA
|12.80%
|
Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jonathan Mardjuki
|CLSA
|16.30%
|
Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Abdullah Hashim
|CLSA
|35.55%
|
Best analyst for software & internet services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Abdullah Hashim
|CLSA
|30.17%
|
Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Abdullah Hashim
|CLSA
|26.87%
|
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Kresna Hutabarat
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|18.24%
|
Best analyst for transportation
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Sarina Lesmina
|CLSA
|20.31%
|
Best analyst for utilities
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Abdullah Hashim
|CLSA
|16.48%
|
Best country salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Daniel Oen
|CLSA
|11.96%
|2
|Matthew Wibowo
|CLSA
|8.16%
|3
|Andrew Handaya
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|7.44%
|
Best country sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Adnan Tan
|CLSA
|26.66%
|2
|Sudjan Halim
|CIMB Securities
|13.09%
|3
|Kusnadi Widjaja
|Mandiri Sekuritas
|6.89%
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).