Indonesia 2018

The 29th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world. A total of 6,540 valid individual responses from 3,100 different institutions, including 411 hedge funds, were received.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

Brokers

Best local brokerage Rank Firm % 1 Mandiri Sekuritas 45.68% 2 Bahana Securities 20.85% 3 Trimegah Sekuritas Indonesia 6.48% Best for overall country research Rank Firm % 1 Mandiri Sekuritas 18.29% 2 CLSA 15.23% 3 Deutsche Bank 8.82% Best overall sales services Rank Firm % 1 CLSA 17.34% 2 Mandiri Sekuritas 16.64% 3 Deutsche Bank 7.34%

Individuals

Best strategist Rank Name Firm % 1 Adrian Joezer Mandiri Sekuritas 18.20% Best economist Rank Name Firm % 1 Leo Putra Rinaldy Mandiri Sekuritas 25.43% Best small cap analyst Rank Name Firm % 1 Sarina Lesmina CLSA 14.45% Best analyst for automobiles & components Rank Name Firm % 1 Sarina Lesmina CLSA 21.76% Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm % 1 Sarina Lesmina CLSA 16.31% Best analyst for casinos & gaming Rank Name Firm % 1 Steven Ho CLSA 29.81% Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm % 1 Merlissa Trisno CLSA 20.42% Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm % 1 Merlissa Trisno CLSA 26.54% Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm % 1 Sarina Lesmina CLSA 15.21% Best analyst for diversified financials Rank Name Firm % 1 Sarina Lesmina CLSA 25.97% Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm % 1 Ariyanto Kurniawan Mandiri Sekuritas 19.80% Best analyst for healthcare Rank Name Firm % 1 Merlissa Trisno CLSA 27.96% Best analyst for insurance Rank Name Firm % 1 Handy Noverdanius CLSA 29.50% Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm % 1 Abdullah Hashim CLSA 12.80% Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm % 1 Jonathan Mardjuki CLSA 16.30% Best analyst for semiconductors & semiconductor equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Abdullah Hashim CLSA 35.55% Best analyst for software & internet services Rank Name Firm % 1 Abdullah Hashim CLSA 30.17% Best analyst for technology hardware & equipment Rank Name Firm % 1 Abdullah Hashim CLSA 26.87% Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm % 1 Kresna Hutabarat Mandiri Sekuritas 18.24% Best analyst for transportation Rank Name Firm % 1 Sarina Lesmina CLSA 20.31% Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm % 1 Abdullah Hashim CLSA 16.48% Best country salesperson Rank Name Firm % 1 Daniel Oen CLSA 11.96% 2 Matthew Wibowo CLSA 8.16% 3 Andrew Handaya Mandiri Sekuritas 7.44% Best country sales trader Rank Name Firm % 1 Adnan Tan CLSA 26.66% 2 Sudjan Halim CIMB Securities 13.09% 3 Kusnadi Widjaja Mandiri Sekuritas 6.89%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).