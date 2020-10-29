The Philippines 2019

The 30th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world.

Brokers

Best local brokerage Rank Firm % 1 Maybank ATR Kim Eng 34.13% 2 Deutsche Regis 19.55% 3 Philippine Equity Partners 16.81% Best for overall research Rank Firm % 1 CLSA 29.71% 2 Maybank ATR Kim Eng 11.87% 3 Deutsche Regis 11.43% Best overall sales services Rank Firm % 1 CLSA 33.69% 2 Maybank ATR Kim Eng 17.65% 3 Credit Suisse 8.96%

Individuals

Best strategists Rank Name Firm % 1 Alfred Dy CLSA 45.73% Best economists Rank Name Firm % 1 Anthony Nafte CLSA 36.23% Best analyst for small/mid caps Rank Name Firm % 1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA 20.19% Best analyst for banks Rank Name Firm % 1 Alfred Dy CLSA 47.85% Best analyst for casinos & gaming Rank Name Firm % 1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA 51.36% Best analyst for construction & engineering Rank Name Firm % 1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA 69.50% Best analyst for consumer discretionary Rank Name Firm % 1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA 48.75% Best analyst for consumer staples Rank Name Firm % 1 Joyce Anne Ramos CLSA 46.72% Best analyst for energy Rank Name Firm % 1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA 45.91% Best analyst for financials (non banking) Rank Name Firm % 1 Alfred Dy CLSA 53.21% Best analyst for industrials Rank Name Firm % 1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA 38.42% Best analyst for materials Rank Name Firm % 1 Joyce Anne Ramos CLSA 73.11% Best analyst for real estate Rank Name Firm % 1 Marc Espino CLSA 32.42% Best analyst for software & internet services Rank Name Firm % 1 Marc Espino CLSA 73.66% Best analyst for telecommunication services Rank Name Firm % 1 Marc Espino CLSA 35.95% Best analyst for transportation & logistics Rank Name Firm % 1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA 37.31% Best analyst for utilities Rank Name Firm % 1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA 32.18% Best salesperson Rank Name Firm % 1 Andre Dy CLSA 29.17% 2 Alexander Ludwig L Dauz Maybank ATR Kim Eng 12.50% 3 Jinggay Nograles CLSA 11.68% Best sales trader Rank Name Firm % 1 Ruby Lao CLSA 35.67% 2 Dey Sibal CLSA 14.33% 3 Jervis Tinimbang First Metro Securities 13.42%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).