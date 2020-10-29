The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Brokers Poll

The Philippines 2019

October 30, 2020
Share
BP_19.jpg
Brokers Poll
View full 2019 results
October 28, 2020
© 2019

The 30th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world.

Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.

Please contact Mee Ling Lee at meeling.lee@euromoneyasia.com for our data packages, logo usage rights and other marketing opportunities.

Brokers

Best local brokerage
Rank Firm %
1 Maybank ATR Kim Eng 34.13%
2 Deutsche Regis 19.55%
3 Philippine Equity Partners 16.81%
     

Best for overall research
Rank Firm %
1 CLSA 29.71%
2 Maybank ATR Kim Eng 11.87%
3 Deutsche Regis 11.43%
     

Best overall sales services
Rank Firm %
1 CLSA 33.69%
2 Maybank ATR Kim Eng 17.65%
3 Credit Suisse 8.96%

Individuals

Best strategists
Rank Name Firm %
1 Alfred Dy CLSA  45.73%
       

Best economists
Rank Name Firm %
1 Anthony Nafte CLSA  36.23%
       

Best analyst for small/mid caps
Rank Name Firm %
1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA  20.19%
       

Best analyst for banks
Rank Name Firm %
1 Alfred Dy CLSA  47.85%
       

Best analyst for casinos & gaming
Rank Name Firm %
1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA  51.36%
       

Best analyst for construction & engineering
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA  69.50%
       

Best analyst for consumer discretionary
Rank Name Firm %
1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA  48.75%
       

Best analyst for consumer staples
Rank Name Firm %
1 Joyce Anne Ramos CLSA  46.72%
       

Best analyst for energy
Rank Name Firm %
1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA  45.91%
       

Best analyst for financials (non banking)
Rank Name Firm %
1 Alfred Dy CLSA  53.21%
       

Best analyst for industrials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA  38.42%
       

Best analyst for materials
Rank Name Firm %
1 Joyce Anne Ramos CLSA  73.11%
       

Best analyst for real estate
Rank Name Firm %
1 Marc Espino CLSA  32.42%
       

Best analyst for software & internet services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Marc Espino CLSA  73.66%
       

Best analyst for telecommunication services
Rank Name Firm %
1 Marc Espino CLSA  35.95%
       

Best analyst for transportation & logistics
Rank Name Firm %
1 Jose Paolo Fontanilla CLSA  37.31%
       

Best analyst for utilities
Rank Name Firm %
1 Bennette Fajardo CLSA  32.18%
       

Best salesperson
Rank Name Firm %
1 Andre Dy CLSA  29.17%
2 Alexander Ludwig L Dauz Maybank ATR Kim Eng 12.50%
3 Jinggay Nograles CLSA  11.68%
       

Best sales trader
Rank Name Firm %
1 Ruby Lao CLSA  35.67%
2 Dey Sibal CLSA  14.33%
3 Jervis Tinimbang First Metro Securities  13.42%

Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).

Tags

Brokers Poll SurveysPhilippinesAsiamoney Brokers PollAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree