The Philippines 2019
The 30th annual Asiamoney Brokers Poll invited chief investment officers, fund managers and investment analysts to take part. Voters represented fund management houses, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and wealth managers from around the world.
Expanded rankings and additional team and brokerage categories for this poll beyond what we publish is available for purchase.
Brokers
|
Best local brokerage
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|Maybank ATR Kim Eng
|34.13%
|2
|Deutsche Regis
|19.55%
|3
|Philippine Equity Partners
|16.81%
|
Best for overall research
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|CLSA
|29.71%
|2
|Maybank ATR Kim Eng
|11.87%
|3
|Deutsche Regis
|11.43%
|
Best overall sales services
|Rank
|Firm
|%
|1
|CLSA
|33.69%
|2
|Maybank ATR Kim Eng
|17.65%
|3
|Credit Suisse
|8.96%
Individuals
|
Best strategists
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Alfred Dy
|CLSA
|45.73%
|
Best economists
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Anthony Nafte
|CLSA
|36.23%
|
Best analyst for small/mid caps
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Bennette Fajardo
|CLSA
|20.19%
|
Best analyst for banks
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Alfred Dy
|CLSA
|47.85%
|
Best analyst for casinos & gaming
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Bennette Fajardo
|CLSA
|51.36%
|
Best analyst for construction & engineering
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jose Paolo Fontanilla
|CLSA
|69.50%
|
Best analyst for consumer discretionary
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Bennette Fajardo
|CLSA
|48.75%
|
Best analyst for consumer staples
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Joyce Anne Ramos
|CLSA
|46.72%
|
Best analyst for energy
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Bennette Fajardo
|CLSA
|45.91%
|
Best analyst for financials (non banking)
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Alfred Dy
|CLSA
|53.21%
|
Best analyst for industrials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jose Paolo Fontanilla
|CLSA
|38.42%
|
Best analyst for materials
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Joyce Anne Ramos
|CLSA
|73.11%
|
Best analyst for real estate
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Marc Espino
|CLSA
|32.42%
|
Best analyst for software & internet services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Marc Espino
|CLSA
|73.66%
|
Best analyst for telecommunication services
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Marc Espino
|CLSA
|35.95%
|
Best analyst for transportation & logistics
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Jose Paolo Fontanilla
|CLSA
|37.31%
|
Best analyst for utilities
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Bennette Fajardo
|CLSA
|32.18%
|
Best salesperson
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Andre Dy
|CLSA
|29.17%
|2
|Alexander Ludwig L Dauz
|Maybank ATR Kim Eng
|12.50%
|3
|Jinggay Nograles
|CLSA
|11.68%
|
Best sales trader
|Rank
|Name
|Firm
|%
|1
|Ruby Lao
|CLSA
|35.67%
|2
|Dey Sibal
|CLSA
|14.33%
|3
|Jervis Tinimbang
|First Metro Securities
|13.42%
Individuals who left their firm between the end of the polling period and when the results were published are indicated with (*). Ties are indicated with (=).