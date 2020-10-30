The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
South Asia

Soumya Rajan, India’s private banking free radical

By Elliot Wilson
October 30, 2020
Share

When Soumya Rajan left Standard Chartered to form Waterfield Advisors in 2011, her aim was to create India’s best elite-level wealth management firm. Nearly ten years and $4 billion in AUM later, she may well have done just that.

Soumya Rajan got her timing spot-on. When the Oxford-educated banker left Standard Chartered in 2010, she’d spent 16 years at the emerging-market lender, most recently working as head of India onshore private banking.

Within a year, she’d formed Mumbai-based Waterfield Advisors and set herself up as CEO. Back then, the firm was barely a speck on India’s elite wealth management map, overshadowed by the likes of Edelweiss and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

These days, Waterfield describes itself as India’s ‘leading independent multi-family office and wealth advisory firm’. It oversees $4 billion of assets, mostly for younger clients with an average of $40 million-$50 million in investable financial assets. The firm was named best bank for ultra-high-net-worth families, and for wealth transfer and succession planning, in 2020 by Asiamoney.

How did the firm achieve this rapid growth? It may help to rewind to life in the wake of the global financial crisis. The events of 2008 damaged banking’s broader credibility, but they hurt wealth management in specific ways.

In India, much like the rest of the world, there was a “realisation we were involved in a conflict of interest, where every business head – including me – was incentivised by the revenues we made on the products we sold to clients”, says Rajan.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

South Asia South AsiaIndiaWealthInvestment
Share
Elliot Wilson
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree