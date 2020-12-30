The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
China ABS Awards

Best law firm for ABS/MBS 2020

December 31, 2021
Share

King & Wood Mallesons

<< Back to 2020 results
Hu Zhe, King Wood & Mallesons.jpg
Hu Zhe, King Wood & Mallesons
Chen Fushen, King Wood & Mallensons.jpg
Chen Fushen, King Wood & Mallensons

The legal landscape in China around the securitization industry is often hard to navigate. But King & Wood Mallesons (KWM) stands out from its peers. The law firm provided legal services for 254 securitization transactions with a total value of Rmb296.2 billion ($45.4 billion) during the awards period, according to Wind data.

The firm has 50 or so employees focusing on the securitization industry. Among them, eight are partners. The team is led by firm partners Chen Fushen and Hu Zhe. KWM’s biggest advantage over its competitors is its ability and willingness to provide legal services to deals with innovative structures. The law firm says it participated in roughly a third of ABS transactions that were a first in the market.

The Chinese securitization industry saw some long-waited breakthroughs during the awards period. One example is a Rmb783 million CMBS transaction originated by Tianjin Zhong Bei Wang Asset Management Co.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

China ABS Awards ChinaAsiamoney China ABS AwardsAwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree