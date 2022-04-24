Best boutique wealth manager 2022

Zhang Yong, Deyu Family Office Zhang Yong, Deyu Family Office

Deyu Family Office, founded in 2015, has gone from strength to strength, making it Asiamoney’s pick for best boutique wealth manager in China for 2022.

The firm serves more than 40 families, each with assets of more than Rmb2 billion ($314 million). But the average value of family assets is more than Rmb10 billion, with the wealthiest family having assets of Rmb80 billion.

Deyu’s public fund of funds products showed solid gains in 2021; so far, they have an annual rate of return of 17.4%.

The firm has close to 200 high net wealth individual clients with assets of more than Rmb100 million each. Deyu Family Office founder and chairman Zhang Yong says this is a 20% increase since 2015, with new tech entrepreneurs making up quite a large percentage of new HNWI clients.

A testament to Deyu’s strong standing and recognition is its annual renewal rate of nearly 90%, with many customers choosing to sign a lifetime service agreement with the firm.

One case study is of a Chinese family that wanted to preserve its wealth, particularly as the eldest son was studying in the US.