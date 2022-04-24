The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Best Wealth Managers in China

Best for wealth succession 2022

April 25, 2022
Panhe Family Office

View full 2022 results
Andrew Yen, Panhe Family Office.jpg
Andrew Yen, Panhe Family Office

Panhe Family Office has made a name for itself with China’s high and ultra high net worth clientele since its incorporation in 2013.

The result has been a portfolio of more than 200 wealthy families that go to Panhe for their succession and wealth planning needs. It serves as a personalized family consultant to more than 20 of these families, whose assets are in the broad range of Rmb14 billion ($2.2 billion) to as much as Rmb180 billion.

One way Panhe differentiates itself from its peers is the quality and quantity of work it does for a single client. For example, Panhe spends between 100 hours and 600 hours consulting with a single family in order to tailor its offerings. Families spend between two hours and 30 hours on paid consultations, and on average consult Panhe over a period of three to four years.

The global pandemic obviously affected the way Panhe served its clients. When face-to-face meetings where all but impossible, the firm switched to online live broadcasts, question and answer sessions and offline salons to engage with clients.

Panhe

