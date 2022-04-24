Best for wealth succession 2022

Andrew Yen, Panhe Family Office Andrew Yen, Panhe Family Office

Panhe Family Office has made a name for itself with China’s high and ultra high net worth clientele since its incorporation in 2013.

The result has been a portfolio of more than 200 wealthy families that go to Panhe for their succession and wealth planning needs. It serves as a personalized family consultant to more than 20 of these families, whose assets are in the broad range of Rmb14 billion ($2.2 billion) to as much as Rmb180 billion.

One way Panhe differentiates itself from its peers is the quality and quantity of work it does for a single client. For example, Panhe spends between 100 hours and 600 hours consulting with a single family in order to tailor its offerings. Families spend between two hours and 30 hours on paid consultations, and on average consult Panhe over a period of three to four years.

The global pandemic obviously affected the way Panhe served its clients. When face-to-face meetings where all but impossible, the firm switched to online live broadcasts, question and answer sessions and offline salons to engage with clients.

