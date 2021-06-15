The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
China Green Finance Awards

Green deal of the year 2021

June 16, 2021
Share

China Development Bank’s Rmb10 billion climate bond

View full 2021 results

Green bond volumes in China dropped 21% year on year in 2020 as deal flow from financial issuers slowed down. Against that backdrop, China Development Bank’s Rmb10 billion ($1.6 billion) deal in July 2020 is even more notable, making it the winner of this award.

The deal, a tap of a green bond printed by CDB in late 2019, was the largest green bond in China in 2020, alongside a Rmb10 billion note issued by Huaxia Bank. CDB’s transaction was also the first onshore deal from a policy bank that received green certification from Climate Bonds Initiative.

CDB’s three-year deal was issued across multiple platforms, including China’s interbank market, two stock exchanges, retail banking markets and the Bond Connect scheme. The bond was 15.5 times oversubscribed in the interbank market, and received over Rmb4 billion of orders from overseas. The bond’s coupon rate was 2.4984%.

The deal is significant as it was tagged a climate bond. The proceeds will be used to finance low-carbon transportation projects to reduce carbon emissions by an estimated 912,000 tonnes a year.

More importantly perhaps, CDB’s deal paved the way for similar transactions, which were renamed as carbon-neutrality bonds by China’s interbank market regulator in February 2021.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

China Green Finance Awards ChinaESGAsiamoney China Green Finance AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree