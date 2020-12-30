Cambodia's best corporate and investment bank 2020: SBI Royal Securities

SBI Royal Securities

SBI Royal Securities has snapped up the Best Corporate and Investment Bank award for the past two years. Time for a change? Don’t bet on it. The Japanese-owned securities house has once again proved its leadership in Cambodia’s capital market by bringing in fresh issuers and new deal structures.

SBI Royal, run by CEO Shuzo Shikata, has a long history of advancing Cambodia’s bond and equities market. It underwrote the kingdom’s first corporate bond, issued by microfinance lender Hattha Kaksekar in November 2018, as well as the first bond with an international credit rating, issued by ABA Bank in August 2019. The securities house was also behind Sihanoukville Autonomous Port’s IPO in June 2017 and Phnom Penh Special Economic Zone’s IPO in May 2016.

During the awards period, SBI Royal brought a new financial tool to Cambodian private companies. It worked with the Credit Guarantee and Investment Facility (CGIF), a fund affiliated with the Asian Development Bank, to provide guarantees to local bond issuers, a first in the local market.

