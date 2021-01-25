The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Brokers Poll

Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2020: 13 strategists to guide you through the recovery

January 25, 2021
How should investors navigate Asia’s stock markets in a post-pandemic world? The discovery of vaccines brings hope that we can eventually resume normal life. Asiamoney spoke to the winning strategists in our Brokers Poll to find out what advice they are giving to clients in their own countries.

By Alice Huang


Best Regional Strategist Christopher Wood, Jefferies

Best Strategist In Australia Jason Steed, JPMorgan

Best Strategist In Greater China Hanfeng Wang, CICC

Best Strategist In India Sanjeev Prasad, Kotak Securities

Best Strategist In Indonesia Adrian Joezer, Mandiri Sekuritas

Best Strategist In Japan Nicholas Smith, CLSA

Best Strategist In Korea So Yeon Park, Korea Investment & Securities

Best Strategist In Malaysia Ivy Ng, CGS-CIMB

Best Strategist In The Philippines Alfred Dy, CLSA

Best Strategist In Singapore Siew Khee Lim, CGS-CIMB

Best Strategist In Taiwan Yen Chen-Hui, Yuanta Securities

Best Strategist In Thailand Suchart Techaposai, CLSA

Best Strategist In Vietnam Hoang Viet Phuong, Saigon Securities Inc


Best regional strategist

Tags

Brokers Poll AsiamoneyAsiamoney Brokers PollCapital MarketsAsia Pacific
