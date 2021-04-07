The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
South Asia

Sri Lanka’s Commercial Bank combats Covid

By Eric Ellis
April 07, 2021
Share

Commercial Bank of Sri Lanka, the island’s biggest non-government bank, has had a relatively good crisis thanks to strong discipline and leadership.

Sri-Lanka-rupee-note-Reuters-960.jpg
The Sri Lanka rupee. Photo: Reuters

Sivakrishnarajah Renganathan, chief executive of Sri Lanka’s Commercial Bank, is one of the lender’s lifers: he joined straight out of school, in 1981, and ascended to the top of the country’s biggest non-government bank in July 2018.

His first months as boss were a success. ComBank announced its highest-ever annual profit after tax – SLRs17.86 billion ($90.3 million) – for calendar 2018, and by early 2019, it was on course to do even better.

The economy had taken off and tourism, one of the island’s biggest earners and sources of employment, was roaring. In the first three months alone of 2019, tourist arrivals topped 1.9 million, compared to 2.33 million for the whole of the previous year. Sri Lanka’s two biggest hotels, Colombo’s Cinnamon Grand and the shiny new Shangri-La, were packed, their restaurants heaving with guests.

A decade after the end of the civil war, Renganathan thought, this was surely the peace dividend Sri Lanka had longed for, with even better times ahead as ComBank prepared to celebrate its centenary in 2020.

We thought 2020 would be a much better year … a lot of things were planned.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

South Asia FeaturesCoronavirusSri LankaSouth AsiaFeatures
Share
Eric Ellis
Eric Ellis has covered Asia for Euromoney since 2006. He is a former southeast Asia-correspondent for Fortune Magazine and Time, and an ex-Asia correspondent for Australia’s economic and business newspaper the Australian Financial Review.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree