The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC

China-to-US IPOs: more pain coming

By Rashmi Kumar
July 08, 2021
Share

China's latest crackdown of three of its technology companies has a clear message for firms looking to list in the US — and investors wanting to buy their shares.

DiDi Hangzhou Headquarters
Didi's headquarters in Hangzhou
VCG via Getty Images

The Chinese authorities have once again ramped up their crackdown of technology companies from the country.

The latest targets were Didi Global, Full Truck Alliance Co (FTA) and Kanzhun. All three are linked to the tech industry. Didi is a ride hailing firm that controls almost all of the market in the Mainland; FTA is an Uber-like service for truckers; while Kanzhun runs Boss Zhipin, a popular online recruitment platform.

But more importantly, all three firms recently listed in the US. Didi debuted last week on the New York Stock Exchange, after raising $4.4 billion from its listing. FTA started trading on the NYSE in June after bagging $1.57 billion from its IPO, while Kanzhun, which took $912 million from its deal, debuted on the Nasdaq in June.

In its announcements over the weekend, China’s internet regulator ordered Didi be removed from app stores, and demanded both FTA and Boss Zhipin to stop new user registration while it reviews their businesses.

China's focus on these three companies is not much of a surprise, given how vocal the authorities have been in the past year on reigning in firms linked to collecting data, as they put emphasis on greater oversight of data security.

But

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Asia PacificOpinionNortheast Asia
Share
Rashmi Kumar
Rashmi Kumar took over as Asiamoney editor in April 2021, having been a regular contributor covering Asia's markets before that. Based in Singapore, she is also the Asia editor of GlobalCapital, a sister publication.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree