The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Southeast Asia

Indonesia and Islamic finance: The sleeping giant stirs

By Morgan Davis
October 08, 2021
Share

Indonesia’s ambitions of being Asia’s Islamic finance hub have long been hobbled by lack of infrastructure and support. But can a recent change in government attitude spur the industry?

Indonesian President Joko Widodo Visits Australia
Indonesian president Joko Widodo is spearheading an Islamic finance transformation.
Photo: Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images

For a country that is home to the world’s largest Muslim population, Indonesia has made only limited strides in developing its Islamic finance market.

Out of a population of 270 million, 87% are Muslim (the other 13% in officially secular Indonesia include Protestants, Catholics, Buddhists, Hindus and Confucians). Yet the Islamic banking industry accounts for only 7% of the overall banking sector, up marginally from 6% in 2019, according to a research note put out by Fitch Ratings in April 2021.

“[Islamic banking] has been growing, but it is at a very slow, very snail pace,” says Fauziah Rizki Yuniarti, a lecturer at the Faculty of Economics and Business at University of Indonesia and an Islamic economic researcher at the Institute for Development of Economics and Finance.

And yet it has enormous potential, leading Raja Amir Shah Raja Azwa, chief executive of HSBC Amanah, to call Indonesia a “sleeping giant” when it comes to the Islamic financial market.

But is change coming? All the signs appear to show that the market is moving in the right direction.

Islamic


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Southeast Asia Southeast AsiaIndonesiaIslamic BankingFeatures
Share
Morgan Davis
Morgan Davis is deputy editor of Asiamoney and GlobalCapital Asia, a sister publication.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree