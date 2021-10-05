Covid gives a lift to Vietnam’s capital markets

Vingroup, led by chairman Pham Nhat Vuong, sold Vietnam’s largest equity-linked bond in April. Photo: Getty Images Vingroup, led by chairman Pham Nhat Vuong, sold Vietnam’s largest equity-linked bond in April. Photo: Getty Images

It took a pandemic to give Vietnam’s capital markets a fillip, push corporations to think beyond just bank loans to other forms of debt, and force a much-needed upgrade of the technology behind the country’s stock exchanges.

Take deal flow, for example. Vietnam’s primary equity capital markets were muted in 2020. Apart from a handful of small fundraisings, there were only two trades worth more than $100 million last year, Dealogic data shows. Commercial real estate developer Vinhomes raised D5.4 trillion ($237 million) from a follow-on offering of new equity in September. Sabeco, Vietnam’s largest beer producer, did a D4.9 trillion follow-on deal a month later.

Business is brisker this year, buoyed up by a couple of equity-linked bonds and a D3 trillion follow-on in March by Asia Commercial Bank. And in the debt capital markets, BIM Land, the real estate development arm of local conglomerate BIM Group, raised $200 million with an eye-catching, international green bond in April.

BIM