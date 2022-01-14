The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Northeast Asia

MUFG puts its China puzzle together

8

MUFG Bank is investing in its Greater China business, but will its strategy pay off?

By Rashmi Kumar
January 14, 2022
You can tell MUFG Bank is serious about its Greater China strategy from the kind of hiring it has been doing lately.

It began when veteran China banker Tony Lee joined MUFG Bank in April 2019 as head of global corporate banking for east Asia, co-head of investment banking for east Asia, and co-head of MUFG’s Hong Kong branch.

Lee had made his career at HSBC, where his last post was head of corporate and commercial banking: in the course of nearly 30 years at the bank, he ensured a steady flow of fees thanks to big deals from Hong Kong and mainland Chinese conglomerates and public sector entities, spanning sectors from real estate and transportation to telecommunications and infrastructure.

Lee has continued to nurture his Greater China client relationships in his new role: MUFG has been working with firms like Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Hongkong Land and Yip’s Chemical Holdings, among many others, during 2021.

Tony Lee, MUFG.jpg
Tony Lee, MUFG.
Photo: Picasa

But Lee’s appointment was just the beginning. MUFG has hired some of the top names in China banking in the past couple of years and continues to hunt for talent to build up its Greater China business, covering mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

“When

Tags

Northeast Asia Northeast AsiaJapanFeaturesMitsubishi UFJ Financial Group MUFGChina
Rashmi Kumar
Rashmi Kumar has been Asiamoney editor since April 2021, having been a regular contributor covering Asia's markets before that. Based in Singapore, she is also the Asia editor of GlobalCapital, a sister publication.
