The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
South Asia

Bangladesh’s bKash: Putting innovation and financial inclusion first

By William Pesek
April 21, 2022
Share

Fintech firm bKash has revolutionized Bangladesh’s payments industry in the 11 years since it was founded. But its CEO still has more tricks up his sleeve.

Masayoshi-Son-SoftBank-Getty-960.jpg
Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank fund is the latest big-name investor in bKash. Photo: Getty

You know a company has made it when its name becomes a verb.

At home, Bangladeshi fintech sensation bKash has achieved the status accorded globally to Google, Hoover and Skype. While 60 million Bangladeshis, or 36% of the population, use the platform, the calibre of investors saying “bKash me” impresses even more.

The mobile financial services firm that CEO Kamal Quadir founded in 2011 has long been the nation’s premier investment.

In 2013, it received a seal of approval from the World Bank’s International Finance Corp. A year later, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation took a stake. In 2018, Jack Ma’s Ant Group became a shareholder. And in November 2021, Quadir’s team won the backing of the world’s most-watched and often savviest venture capital player: SoftBank Group’s Vision Fund.

Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank taking a 20% stake “means we’re building a textbook company,” Quadir tells Asiamoney. It “validates our dedication and relentless efforts these last 10 years and places its trust on the potential of a well-regulated fintech space”.

Yet,


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

South Asia FeaturesSouth AsiaBangladesh
Share
William Pesek
William Pesek is a freelance contributor for Asiamoney, based in Tokyo.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree