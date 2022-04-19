The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
South Asia

India marches towards its green dream

COP26 Summit - Day Three
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has set ambitious climate targets for the country.
Photo: Getty Images

India is chipping away at the many obstacles on its way to achieving carbon neutrality by 2070. The path is uphill, but will its efforts pay off?

By Manju Dalal
April 19, 2022
Share

Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, managing director at Indian power producer Apraava Energy, has seen the impact of climate change in India. He recalls how 30 years ago, the river Ganges, or Ganga, flowed alongside his school in the north state of Bihar.

“Now, the gorgeous river flows a kilometre away and looks very much like a narrow stream in the non-monsoon months,” he says.

Mishra’s company – one of India’s largest diversified power firms, previously known as CLP India – is seeing unprecedented changes too. Apraava is setting up wind farms near the Great Rann of Kutch, which has seen record rainfall. In the past, the Kutch, a large area of salt marshes in the Thar Desert between India and Pakistan, faced dry weather conditions for most of the year.

Now, the gorgeous river [Ganges] flows a kilometre away and looks very much like a narrow stream in the non-monsoon months
Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Apraava Energy

India is extremely vulnerable to global warming, given its topography and socio-economic structure. In a report published in February, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the United Nations body which is responsible for advancing knowledge on human-induced climate change, said that India would face extreme scenarios, from rising sea levels to groundwater scarcity.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

South Asia South AsiaIndiaFeaturesESG
Share
Manju Dalal
Manju Dalal is deputy editor of Asiamoney. She joined the Euromoney group in September 2021. She is also deputy editor of sister publication, GlobalCapital Asia. Manju is based in Singapore.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree