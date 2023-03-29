Best for wealth succession 2023

Andrew Yen, Panhe Family Office Andrew Yen, Panhe Family Office

Panhe Family Office, founded by Andrew Yen, once again takes the Asiamoney award for best for wealth succession in China.

The group’s offerings in this field are second to none, both within mainland China and outside.

For instance, in 2022, Panhe collaborated with the National Taiwan University to provide succession lessons for its clients and hosted a closed family meeting that attracted nearly 30 families.

The firm has worked with the China-Europe International Business School to promote Chinese families’ succession system and helped put together a family succession case library.

Such initiatives are a critical component of Panhe’s success with wealthy families in China.

In 2022, Panhe served over 160 families across 21 Chinese regions and 18 industries. The wealthiest of those families has assets of Rmb180 billion ($26 billion): average assets were worth Rmb14 billion.

Panhe has clients in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and the Shandong and Fujian provinces. The wealthy operate across a host of industries including mining, healthcare, real estate, textiles, food and construction.

The family office has served over 200 ultra high net worth Chinese families.