AwardsAsia Private Banking Awards

Best for family office services in Asia 2023

March 30, 2023
Credit Suisse

Thomas Ang, Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse pioneered the family office business in Asia back in 2010 when few people even knew what this rarefied service involved: nowadays, this branch of private banking attracts scores of competitors and is responsible for one of the biggest investment booms in the region.

The team that Thomas Ang, global head of family office services, oversees at Credit Suisse still enjoys a first-mover advantage, despite the numerous challenges the Swiss bank has faced across its business globally over the past two years.

Within its family office operations, the Asia business became part of Credit Suisse’s global family offices services division in early 2022. That linked the region more tightly with family offices in Europe, Switzerland, Latin America and the Middle East, where the wealth pie is growing rapidly.

The aim is that this expanded, globally integrated commitment to coverage enables Credit Suisse to cultivate clients who are growing more international in mindset and operations.

Along with its global connections, a key selling point is the bank’s holistic, client-centric advisory model. It dictates that the firm concern itself not just with a client’s portfolio at Credit Suisse, but with their total wealth, wherever that is managed.

