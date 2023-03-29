Best for ESG investing in Taiwan 2023

Sabrina Chen, HSBC Sabrina Chen, HSBC

HSBC has long been a leader in sustainability investing in Asia and globally, with immense resources and research capabilities. It’s no different in Taiwan, which HSBC considers a priority market to implement its Asia growth strategy. Its onshore private banking operation naturally plays a critical role in those growth plans.

Despite the shaky economic conditions in 2022, the bank achieved year-on-year growth of more than 10% in the number of private banking accounts opened in Taiwan, a 30%-plus jump in annual revenue growth and a six-fold rise in net new money.

The Taiwan market has no shortage of large international banks vying for market share. But HSBC, under the guidance of Sabrina Chen, market head for Taiwan private banking, continues to differentiate itself from the run-of-the-mill practices Taiwan’s wealthy clients experience all too often. The bank offers a more extensive range of investment solutions, alongside its retail business and world-class digital banking platforms.

It aims to cover every facet of a client’s wealth management through tailored investment and wealth advice. The chief investment office offers broad asset allocation strategies, both tactical and high conviction, across capital markets, discretionary investment management and alternatives.

HSBC’s