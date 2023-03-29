Asiamoney is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
AwardsAsia Private Banking Awards

Best for ESG investing in Thailand 2023

March 30, 2023
Kiatnakin Phatra Securities

Jon Wongswan, Kiatnakin Phatra Securities

As the focus on ESG investing surges in Thailand, no financial institution has been faster to jump on the sustainability train than Kiatnakin Phatra Securities. That same pace can also be seen in the private banking team’s embrace of ESG.

The team led by Jon Wongswan, head of investment solutions, is steadily increasing Kiatnakin Phatra’s footprint in ESG. One way it has achieved this is by tying up with its asset management division to integrate ESG principles into fund selection and its wealth business. Kiatnakin Phatra initiated ESG factors to ensure it was allocating enough capital towards sustainable investment.

That kind of thinking and mindset is only really possible if relationship managers grasp the importance of ESG to wealth portfolios. To that end, Kiatnakin Phatra incorporated ESG principles into its internal curriculum and regular training for its investment consultants to ensure they are aware of ESG nuances in a fast-changing market environment.

Kiatnakin Phatra was a pioneer in implementing sweeping energy efficiency measures internally. That meant improving its digital platforms to provide information and a transaction notification system; conducting employee performance assessments digitally; presenting data at committee meetings through tablets to eliminate paper consumption; and traveling less.

