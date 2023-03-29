Best for HNW in Thailand 2023

Jirawat Supornpaibul, KASIKORNBANK Jirawat Supornpaibul, KASIKORNBANK

Five years ago, Kasikornbank was the first bank in Thailand to take family wealth planning seriously. Now, as the family segment takes off, KBank is enjoying a first-mover advantage.

That early start made KBank Private Banking Group, whose executive chairman is Jirawat Supornpaibul, an authority on family constitutional arrangements, investments and other matters needed for families to increase their wealth, transfer it to the next generation and plan formal succession arrangements.

Another reason why KBank stands out – and wins Asiamoney’s award for best bank for high net-worth – is its pioneering role in alternative investments.

Among local private banks, KBank was the first in Thailand to offer private asset and structured notes in its investment solutions.

Such assets can offer higher returns, and their performance is not correlated with major financial markets. Adding them into portfolios often balances out volatility so the expected return of the portfolio is less dependent on market situations.

KBank routinely launched new products in a wide range of areas, including private equity funds, private credit funds and private asset funds. With its partner LHFund, KBank introduced the first private asset mutual fund in Thailand in 2022.