Best for next-gen/millennials in Thailand 2023

The “best of both worlds” proposition that SCB-Julius Baer makes to prospective clients is a potent one. After all, Siam Commercial Bank’s local dominance and Swiss outfit Julius Baer’s global savvy make for an unbeatable combination.

The strategic joint venture between the two finance majors continues to deliver relevant and impactful advice and solutions to the high and ultra-high net-worth clientele in Thailand. For instance, half of SCB’s clients in 2022 were new to international private banking, while assets under management were split equally between new and existing clients.

But SCB-Julius Bear takes the Asiamoney award this year for being the best in investment research in Thailand, a feat achieved under the leadership of Kean Tan, head of investment advisory.

On straight economics alone, the JV – owned 60% by SCB and 40% by Julius Baer – offers global analyses with a focus on the current and future growth and inflation backdrop, bond yield developments, exchange rates and monetary and government policies. Whenever possible, proprietary indicators and models are used, complemented with secondary research.

